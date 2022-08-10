"Keepin my fingers crossed. We need him" "Make sure the guy is 100%" - New York Yankees fans anxiously anticipate the imminent return of slugger Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees offense has struggled, at times, without Anthony Rizzo, so his potential return has fans energized. A back injury has kept him out for the last five games. Anthony Rizzo has been dealing with the injury for most of the season. Since the team has such a large lead in the American League East, he was afforded this time to recover.

Back injuries are notoriously difficult to manage. Setbacks in the recovery process are very common. Yankees fans hope this will be the last time the team is without their first baseman for the rest of the season. With 27 home runs and a .227 batting average, Rizzo has been a force offensively.

Jack Curry reported that, if all goes well, Rizzo will make his return in the final game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Jack Curry reported that Boone said the Yankees are being "really cautious" with Rizzo and they want him to get through a full workout today. If that goes smoothly, the expectation is he will start tomorrow.

In his absence, the Yankees' offense has struggled. Many believe that his return will also help the team return to form.

If he is truly back to full health, this New York Yankees team is gearing up for their postseason run.

With upcoming games against AL East rivals, the Yankees will need to be at their best. Opponents like the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are difficult even when the team is healthy.

With upcoming games against AL East rivals after the Mariners series - including the Red Sox, Rays, and Blue Jays - fans want to make sure Rizzo is fully healthy for those matchups.

There is some expectation of a delay in Rizzo's return. Since the team has an off-day on Thursday, they could use that extra time to ease him back.

Some fans questioned why start him tomorrow with an off day on Thursday.

No matter how good or bad the New York Yankees are, beating the Red Sox will always be their top priority.

Fans are excited to have Rizzo back in time for the Red Sox series this weekend.

The New York Yankees are all but guaranteed a spot in the postseason, which has drawn the focus of many fans. While Aaron Judge going for the home run record is exciting, some only care about a World Series championship.

At this point in the season, some fans care primarily about the team being healthy for the post season, with having the best lineup every day and winning being just a plus.

Once Anthony Rizzo returns, the team will be as close to full strength as it has been since the All-Star break.

Anthony Rizzo's return has excited the Yankees fanbase, which has lost some confidence in recent weeks.

New York Yankees lost Matt Carpenter but hope to get Anthony Rizzo back soon

Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees

With fan favorite Matt Carpenter out for the foreseeable future, Yankees fans needed something to celebrate. While they are still one of the top teams in the MLB, recent struggles have had fans doubting the team's potential.

With Rizzo nearly back in the lineup and Giancarlo Stanton continuing his recovery, the Yankees might be back to full strength very soon.

