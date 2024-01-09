"Keeping him company" - Yankees star Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares sweet CCTV clip of housecat Ralph nestling inside baby's crib

New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon has been married to Ashley Paddock since 2018. The couple shares three children, and the latest addition to their family is their son, Silo, last year in April. They are also parents to a girl, Willow, 3, and a boy, Bo, 2,

Moreover, the couple also has a cat, which completes their family. Recently, their pet sneaked into Silo's crib, which was caught on the CCTV clip of the house. Rodon's wife took to Instagram and shared the pictures from the footage.

"Keeping him company," she wrote in the caption.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley Paddock's instagram story

Carlos Rodon and Ashley welcomed their third child

The Rodon family shared their excitement when they welcomed a new member to their family in April 2023. They named him Silo Antonio Rodon, who weighed eight lbs., 10 oz., on birth.

Ashley took to Instagram and shared pre- and post-birth photos, including their other two kids, making for a happy moment for the family of five.

The baby boy could be seen in several images, including one in which a Yankees jersey with his name and father's number was placed over him. A sex reveal with loved ones and prenatal images on the beach with their two older children, son Bo, 2, and daughter Willow, 3, provided glimpses of the pregnancy.

Carlos Rodon's MLB career

Having played college baseball at North Carolina State, Carlos Rodon was drafted third overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut on Apr. 21, 2015 and pitched 2.1 innings for two runs.

Rodon pitched the White Sox's 20th no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on Apr. 14, 2021. After that season, Rodon entered free agency and was signed to a two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. However, in November 2022, he opted out of the second year of his contract and again tested free agency.

Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the New York Yankees on Dec. 21, 2022.

In 2023, he started on the injured list due to a muscle strain in his left forearm and was further delayed by a back niggle. He returned on Jul. 7, 2023, making his debut for the Yankees. He had a poor first season, going 3-8 with an ERA of 6.85 and 64 strikeouts in 14 appearances.

