Kenley Jansen Rumors: Star closer expected to be dealt soon, per report

Before the 2024 MLB season begins, the Boston Red Sox might be preparing for one last big move, and it reportedly involves closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen is one of the most likely trade candidates in the league as his future with the Red Sox is in jeopardy due to salary reduction efforts.

Kenley Jansen might be on the move as according to reports, the Red Sox might be looking at trading him away.

According to recent rumors, the Red Sox still haven’t decided what to do with Jansen after the offseason trade talks. But given that the team recently acquired standout closer Liam Hendriks, who is anticipated to be ready for action around the trade deadline, the likelihood of a trade appears to be growing.

Analyst Tim Kelly weighed in on the situation, stating:

"It feels like the only way Kenley Jansen isn't traded this summer is if the Boston Red Sox decide to deal him before the start of the season."

The 36-year-old, four-time All-Star closer has had an outstanding career, but he is not the same pitcher who won the Trevor Hoffman Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and 2017.

Kenley Jansen had previously expressed his current commitment to the Red Sox.

As seen during his latest media appearance, Jansen is unconcerned by the persistent trade speculations. Speaking about the trade negotiations, Jansen reaffirmed his dedication to the Boston Red Sox, with whom he inked a two-year contract. Jansen stated that he was committed to helping the ballclub succeed and improving his game.

"I'm always going to invest my time wherever I am. To me, just focus on the fact I’m here and I signed here for two years, and I’m going to try to do everything to improve this ballclub.”

Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, noted the team’s delight with the closer’s contributions and highlighted the quality of the roster, which includes Jansen. He did, however, leave the possibility of a trade open if the appropriate prospects or a young major leaguer could be obtained, indicating that the team’s top emphasis in 2024 will be the development of its talent pipeline.

With 420 career saves and a strong desire to help the Red Sox win games, Jansen continues to be a strong force as the team considers alternatives. Jansen is a sought-after asset in the MLB trade market because of his leadership and experience, which go beyond his closing prowess.

