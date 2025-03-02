"Kept going for my mental health" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro opens up about what drives her to hit the gym

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have been dating since October 2022, and the couple has continued to spend more time together. Rodriguez and Cordeiro have enjoyed many vacations together this winter, while also still focusing on their own careers.

Cordeiro works as a personal fitness trainer, and much of her social media content is centered around her profession. Not only does she often show videos of her working out, she includes inspirational messages about her own fitness journey.

On Mar. 1, Cordeiro shared clips and photos of herself working out, while her captions provided insight as to why she works so hard.

Jaclyn Fit Fitness Answers (Via IG)

"The answers you're looking for are at the gym. I kept going to the gym for my mental health. Funny how that works."

Cordeiro often expresses how her fitness has improved her mental health, and it's a big reason that she spends so much time in the gym. She continued to try to inspire her followers with her next messages.

Jaclyn Cordeiro Fitness Message (IG)

"It's insane how much mental clarity you can gain from a simple 45-minute workout. I genuinely believe with every fiber of my being that going to the gym consistently will completely change your life."

Not only does Cordeiro enjoy working in the gym with her clients, but she also provides inspiration to them everyday. Alex Rodriguez has made it public that Cordeiro has improved his health throughout their relationship.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares video of couple playing baseball

Alex Rodriguez has never coached at the Major League level, but that doesn't mean that he can't teach the game of baseball. In January, Jacyln Cordeiro shared a video of her and Rodriguez as they spent some time playing baseball.

Cordeiro does not have a background in baseball, but she was willing to learn the fundamentals of the game from her boyfriend.

“Here we are, lessons from the GOAT, Alex Rodriguez, on how to properly throw a ball and how to properly catch a ball," she captioned the post.

In the video that was shared, Rodriguez is starting with the very basics when trying to show Cordeiro how to play. The couple is clearly enjoying their time together while doing something that the former MLB All-Star loves to do.

