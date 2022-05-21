"Kershaw and stealing money from the dodgers. Name a better duo" "Well we all knew he was only gonna make like 25-26 starts" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans despair after injury update on star pitcher Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers fans received some bad news today. It was revealed that Clayton Kershaw will take longer than initially expected to return to the active lineup. As one of the best pitchers in the MLB, the team was hoping their star would resume his Cy Young campaign as soon as possible, but this recent update from the manager puts those expectations on hold.

The three-time Cy Young award winner has an excellent 1.80 ERA in 2022, and has yet to pitch a losing effort. This news of an extended recovery time did not sit well with Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

Jon Morosi was first to report the comments from manager Dave Roberts about the expected timeline for Kershaw's return.

"Clayton Kershaw is probably “a couple weeks away” from throwing a bullpen session" - @ Jon Morosi

The 15-year Los Angeles Dodgers veteran does have a history of injuries, and now that he is 34, needing time off from the grueling schedule to heal is not surprising.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans troubled by the loss of Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw is an underrated great Baseball name.

As one of the most stacked teams in the MLB, the team will likely have little issue losing their top pitcher for the early part of the season, as the team has depth in the rotation to make up for the loss of Clayton Kershaw. Many fans disagree with this notion at the moment and are making their voices heard.

Elias Lopez seemed to predict this outcome, as he stated on Twitter.

"Well we all knew he was only gonna make like 25-26 starts lmao" - @ Elias Lopez

This user also seemed ready for the injury news, and drew on past injury history in his statement.

"Kershaw and stealing money from the dodgers. Name a better duo" - @ Kom Krady

The expectation of injury was a recurring theme for many fans.

ALONZO @MaverickAxe @jonmorosi @DaniWex @MLBNetwork Radio @MLBNetwork It never fails , this is like his 6th season in a row going on IL for longer than a month @jonmorosi @DaniWex @MLBNetworkRadio @MLBNetwork It never fails , this is like his 6th season in a row going on IL for longer than a month

"It never fails , this is like his 6th season in a row going on IL for longer than a month" - @ Alonzo

This user Alex expects the injuries to continue and is relieved by his contract situation.

"Thank god we only signed him on a one year deal" - @ Alex

This user remembers when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw were en route to a perfect game before he was suddenly pulled from the game.

"Should have just let him try and throw the perfect game" - @BlockWork

This user tries to predict how this injury could impact future contracts.

"Kershaw is probably getting the same deal next year with the Dodgers. 1/17" - @ Michael

Gabryell sums up her feelings with two simple words.

"It's ovah" - @ Gabryell

The loss of Clayton Kershaw will be difficult for the Los Angeles Dodgers to make up for, but with stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Cody Bellinger, I think they will be just fine.

