Ketel Marte, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ sensational infielder, emerged as the hero in the NLCS Game 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies, securing his title as the NLCS MVP and propelling his team to the World Series against the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks beat the Phillies with a final score of 4-1 at Citizens Bank Park.

In a postgame interview, Marte expressed his elation at being awarded the MVP, saying:

"Feeling great, you know, this is amazing. I think I deserved that [...] That was for my momm for my city back in Dominican Republic."

The Diamondbacks owed much of their success in the NLCS to Marte’s exceptional performance. He showcased his hitting prowess with a crucial seventh-inning double that contributed to the team’s 4-2 victory. This hit extended Marte’s postseason hitting streak to an impressive 16 games, setting a new MLB record for the longest hitting streak to start a postseason career.

Throughout the NLCS, Marte went 12-for-31 (.387) with four doubles, a triple, three RBIs, and a stolen base. His impact was pivotal in all four of Arizona’s wins, where he went 8-for-19 (.421) with four extra-base hits and all three RBIs in the victories against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte’s remarkable hitting streak began in 2017 and has continued through the current postseason, making him a formidable force in the Diamondback’s lineup. His lightning-fast hands and ability to make solid contact have left opposing pitchers battling to find an answer.

Teammate Corbin Carroll praised Marte, describing him as:

"Just a special player."

Carroll highlighted the challenge pitchers face against Ketel Marte. Despite the individual accolades, Marte remains focused on the team’s success.

As the Diamondbacks prepare to face the Texas Rangers in the World Series, all eyes will be on Ketel Marte, whose exceptional performance has been a driving force behind the team’s historic journey.