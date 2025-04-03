Ketel Marte's $116.5M contract extension garners hilarious 4-word response from Diamondbacks' Geraldo Pedromo

Ketel Marte was one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' best players last season. Finishing with a .292 batting average, 36 home runs and 95 RBIs, the Dominican earned his second All-Star selection and first Silver Slugger award.

Ad

The D-backs have decided to reward Marte for his fantastic play, offering the 31-year-old a six-year, $116.5 million deal to extend his stint at Chase Field, with a player option for an extra year.

Playfully joking about Marte's new big-money deal, Geraldo Perdomo shared a snap as the two appeared to be having a mid-game chat from a recent game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"talking about money," Perdomo captioned his Instagram story in Spanish on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Geraldo Perdomo's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@geraldoperdomo93 IG Stories)

Perdomo and Marte both hail from the Dominican Republic and have spent four seasons and counting playing together in Phoenix. Looking at Perdomo's recent social media activity, it appears the pair enjoys a great relationship both on and off the field.

Ad

Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo help Diamondbacks to victory against New York Yankees

The Arizona Diamondbacks of the NL West faced the New York Yankees, AL East favorites, on Wednesday. With both teams having strong starts to the season, fans would no doubt have expected an action-packed contest.

Both Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte played important roles, recording an RBI each to help the D-backs to a 4-3 win, ensuring they would win the three-game series in the Bronx, no matter what happens in the final game on Thursday.

Ad

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen also had one of best outings of the season, pitching 6.2 innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out 13 batters.

Expand Tweet

As the Diamondbacks aim to get back into the playoffs after agonizingly missing out on the last day of the 2024 regular season, fans will be hoping Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo can continue leading by example.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback