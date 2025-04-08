Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte’s wife, Elisa, sent a message after getting news of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s massive $500 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Marte’s wife, Elisa, took to social media to send this touching message to Guerrero Jr.:

Ketel Marte’s wife Elisa sends heartfelt message to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after his $500M contract extension with Blue Jays - Source: IG

In the caption, Ketel Marte’s wife wrote the following Spanish-language message:

“Felicidades mi gordo bello que mi Dios te bedinga siempre y que siempre su gracia esté contigo estoy muy feliz por ti las gloria es para Dios. I love you.”

In English, the text translates to:

“Congratulations my beloved chubby one. May God bless you always and his grace be with you. I am so happy for you. Glory be to God. I love you.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is receiving a flood of congratulatory messages on social media following the announcement of his significant contract extension with the Blue Jays. Fans, teammates, and followers have been quick to show their excitement and support for the superstar.

With the contract speculation behind him, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will get down to the business of bringing another championship to Toronto.

Looking at the family ties between Ketel Marte and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The connection between Ketel Marte and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes well beyond their shared Dominican heritage. The two stars hail from the Dominican Republic. But their relationship goes much deeper than sharing citizenship.

Marte’s wife, Elisa Guerrero, just happens to be a cousin of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. According to The Athletic, Marte had known Elisa while growing up in the Dominican Republic.

Marte was drawn to her, but she wasn’t initially interested. Seeking help, Marte turned to his friend, Vladimir, who supported him in winning Elisa’s heart. Thanks to Vladimir’s recommendation, Marte and Elisa started dating in 2014. The couple got married soon after Marte reached the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners. The couple now have a growing family, as they have two children.

