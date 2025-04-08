Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, dropped an encouraging reaction to the Toronto Blue Jays star's 14-year, $500 million extension on Monday.

MLB shared news of Guerrero’s extension with this IG post:

The post drew numerous reactions from fans around the majors. In particular, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s biggest fan posted an encouraging reaction.

In an IG post, Guerrero’s wife posted the following reaction in Spanish:

“Todo es posible si puede creer.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, reacts to Blue Jays star's 14-year, $500m contract extension. - Source: IG

The English version of the comments are:

“Everything is possible if you believe.”

Indeed, Guerrero and the Blue Jays believe in one another with the massive extension. The deal ends months of speculation while giving the Guerrero household something truly unique to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their biggest star looks to remain in Toronto for the remainder of his career.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s prayers answered with massive contract extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacted to his massive contract extension in an IG post.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, reacts to Blue Jays star's 14-year, $500m contract extension - Source: IG

“Las oraciones si son escuchadas. Felicidades.”

In English:

“Prayers are answered. Congratulations.”

Gurrero’s reaction underscored how much he and the entire Blue Jays fanbase have been waiting for news of a contract extension to break. The news finally came on Sunday night, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reported.

As Passan noted, keeping Guerrero “lessens the sting” Blue Jays fans felt at the failed attempts to lure Shohei Ohtani in 2023 and Juan Soto in 2024.

With Guerrero extended, the Blue Jays can continue building around their homegrown superstar. Now, Guerrero and Blue Jays fans hope their next set of prayers are answered: a trip to the World Series.

The Blue Jays haven’t been to the Fall Classic since winning back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993. With Guerrero in the fold for the foreseeable future, there’s a good chance the Blue Jays can make a serious run at bringing another World Series win to Canada.

