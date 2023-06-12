In the dynamic environment of a baseball clubhouse, players from different backgrounds and cultures come together, united by a common goal: winning.

The diversity within the team creates opportunities for cultural exchange, challenging preconceived notions and broadening worldviews. For pitcher Kevin Gausman, this unique work environment has been instrumental in shaping his perspective.

Gausman recognizes the value of diversity in sports, stating:

"Being in a team environment is huge. As a baseball player, traveling and meeting people from all walks of life with different viewpoints has definitely shaped me."

Gausman's previous involvement in Pride events, including pitching on Pride Day in San Francisco in 2021, reflects his consistent support for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

His wife, Taylor Gausman, has also been vocal in her advocacy, emphasizing that love should not require explanation or condemnation. The couple's unwavering stance has garnered admiration from fans and reinforced their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment.

Taylor wrote in Instagram last year:

“Someone should not have to explain themselves for who they love. They should not be told the way they were born is a ‘sin.’ … It’s time we stop making this a fight only people who are going through it have to fight.”

Pride and LGBTQ celebrations in the history of MLB

Pride celebrations at MLB

Pride Night celebrations in professional sports, once routine and widely embraced, have recently become more contentious and subject to backlash. A Florida lawmaker's criticism of the guest list at a Pride Night event held by a Major League Baseball team sparked a series of cancellations, un-cancellations and hurt feelings.

The issue has evolved beyond a generic celebration of LGBTQ inclusion, with even details like stitching on practice jerseys becoming controversial.

Experts point to two key factors that have contributed to the current backlash: patches and pronouns. Some players have refused to wear Pride-themed jerseys or equipment, signaling a shift in attitudes.

The larger inflection point, however, may revolve around transgender rights, which present more complex and divisive challenges compared to traditional gay rights issues like same-sex marriage.

Cyd Zeigler, a historian of gay sports, believes that the current debates around Pride Nights are tied to the evolving understanding of gender roles and identification. With trans rights at the forefront, Zeigler predicts that the discussions and conflicts will persist.

The most recent controversy arose when the Los Angeles Dodgers invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charitable group of drag performers, to their LGBTQ Pride event. Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized the decision, calling the group "hateful" and accusing the MLB of disrespecting catholics.

Advocacy organizations like Athlete Ally emphasize the importance of Pride Night events in fostering greater acceptance and inclusivity in sports. While progress has been made, there are still barriers to creating a truly safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ individuals in the sporting world.

Major League Baseball has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ community, dating back to the San Francisco Giants' "Until There's a Cure Day" in 1994. Pride Day/Night celebrations gained momentum after a 2000 incident at Dodger Stadium when security guards ejected two women for kissing in the stands.

The team's subsequent apology and outreach to the gay community led to Pride events being held by the majority of MLB clubs ever since, with the exception of the Texas Rangers.

The controversy surrounding Pride Night highlights the ongoing struggle for acceptance and inclusivity in sports, underscoring the need for continued efforts to create a safe and supportive environment for LGBTQ individuals, both on and off the field.

