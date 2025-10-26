“Kevin Gausman sucks”; “Fraud Jays in shambles” - Fans buzz as back-to-back homers from Will Smith and Max Muncy end Jays ace’s dominant streak

Following an 11-4 beatdown against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game of the World Series, the defending champions had a strong response for the hosts in the second game on Saturday.

Ad

With the game tied at 1-1 after Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly cancelled Will Smith's RBI single, the Dodgers catcher went yard for a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy followed with a solo home run to make it 3-1.

The Blue Jays pulled Kevin Gausman off the mound after he conceded two home runs in the seventh. Fans reacted to the Dodgers getting to the Blue Jays ace.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"FRAUD JAYS IN SHAMBLESSSS."

Cam Schlittler @SchlittlerMuse FRAUD JAYS IN SHAMBLESSSS

Ad

"Gausman sucks."

G @Gethhh2 Gausman sucks

Ad

"Let’s just throw fastballs right down the middle in the World Series lol yep that’ll totally work😂 thank god we didn’t bring this guy back."

giantssfcentral @giantssfcentral Let’s just throw fastballs right down the middle in the World Series lol yep that’ll totally work😂 thank god we didn’t bring this guy back

Ad

"Dodgers are making their own statement right now!"

Martha & Luna @MyTeslaMoonship Dodgers are making their own statement right now!

Ad

"Really sad that the dodgers rely on cheating to win the game, what a shame."

bedcack @bedcack Really sad that the dodgers rely on cheating to win the game, what a shame

Ad

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes history as Dodgers tie series with dominant Game 2 win against Blue Jays

The Dodgers added another unanswered two runs in the eighth inning to take a 5-1 lead. While the offense did its job, the Dodgers tied the series on the back of a historic performance from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto completed a second complete game in the postseason, pitching nine innings and allowing just one earned run with four hits and eight strikeouts.

Ad

The Japanese ace became the first pitcher in more than a decade to throw two complete games in the postseason. Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser was the last player from LA to accomplish this feat as he pitched three complete games in 1988 en route to a World Series win.

With the series heading back to Los Angeles for the next three games, the Blue Jays will send veteran Max Scherzer on the mound for Game 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More