“Kevin Gausman sucks”; “Fraud Jays in shambles” - Fans buzz as back-to-back homers from Will Smith and Max Muncy end Jays ace’s dominant streak

Following an 11-4 beatdown against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game of the World Series, the defending champions had a strong response for the hosts in the second game on Saturday.
With the game tied at 1-1 after Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly cancelled Will Smith's RBI single, the Dodgers catcher went yard for a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy followed with a solo home run to make it 3-1.
The Blue Jays pulled Kevin Gausman off the mound after he conceded two home runs in the seventh. Fans reacted to the Dodgers getting to the Blue Jays ace.
"FRAUD JAYS IN SHAMBLESSSS."
"Gausman sucks."
"Let’s just throw fastballs right down the middle in the World Series lol yep that’ll totally work😂 thank god we didn’t bring this guy back."
"Dodgers are making their own statement right now!"
"Really sad that the dodgers rely on cheating to win the game, what a shame."
Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes history as Dodgers tie series with dominant Game 2 win against Blue Jays
The Dodgers added another unanswered two runs in the eighth inning to take a 5-1 lead. While the offense did its job, the Dodgers tied the series on the back of a historic performance from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Yamamoto completed a second complete game in the postseason, pitching nine innings and allowing just one earned run with four hits and eight strikeouts.
The Japanese ace became the first pitcher in more than a decade to throw two complete games in the postseason. Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser was the last player from LA to accomplish this feat as he pitched three complete games in 1988 en route to a World Series win.
With the series heading back to Los Angeles for the next three games, the Blue Jays will send veteran Max Scherzer on the mound for Game 3.