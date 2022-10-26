Kevin Gryboski when David Ortiz beat Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr: “I’m sure the stories get twisted over the years, but...they did actually go that far” 

MLB legend David Ortiz, who recently got elected into the Hall of Fame, once hit a number of home runs that left Fox Cities Stadium's boundaries and beat his opponents, All-Star players Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr., in an HR derby.

Former baseball player Kevin Gryboski spoke about the game and how well Ortiz played:

“I’m sure the stories get twisted over the years. But to tell you the truth, they did actually go that far.”

In the old news footage, which went viral around the time of Ortiz’s election to the Hall, A-Rod can be seen watching Big Papi and saying:

"I ain't got a chance!"

Watch:

Ortiz retired in 2016. Griffey, who played in the MLB for 22 years, is regarded as one of baseball's most productive home run hitters; his 630 totals are the seventh-highest in MLB history.

Boston Red Sox hitter David Ortiz won the Home Run Derby in 2010

The encounter got to the core of what ultimately made David Ortiz a superstar in October, as he went on to win the Home Run Derby in 2010. Ortiz later said:

"Since I was a kid, my dad used to work all the time. So, when he came to watch me play, I wanted to put on a show. I used to love those moments. I wanted those moments. All I wanted to do is hit this baseball the farthest I can. I wanted to show them how powerful I was. And it really happened.”

Though Ortiz and A-Rod always played on opposing teams, they still share a great bond off the field. Rodriguez retired from baseball in 2016 after 12 years of service with the New York Yankees, while David played for the Red Sox from 2003 to 2016.

Every MLB fan is familiar with the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry that dates back a century.

David Ortiz was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

"Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend. ❤️ @davidortiz" – Alex Rodriguez

Ortiz's Hall of Fame plaque reads:

"Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in a 10-year stretch."

Championship Series - San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies - Game 3.

David Ortiz made his MLB debut on Sept. 2, 1997, with the Minnesota Twins, where he played from 1997 to 2002. Ortiz signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox after the Twins dropped him, and he stayed with them through 2016.

