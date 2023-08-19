Kevin Newman Injury Update: Health status of Reds infielder unable to avoid IL stint

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Saturday that they are placing infielder Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. The slugger is dealing with a left oblique strain that will cost him some time.

In his place, the Reds called up exciting prospect Noelvi Marte from Louisville. Ranked as the No. 3 prospect coming into the season, this will be Marte's MLB debut.

Kevin Newman has had a solid season, hitting .253/.311/.364 with three home runs and 28 RBIs. After spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, this is his first year in Cincinnati.

This is not Newman's first trip to the IL this season. He had a trip back in July due to gastritis. With the surge of exciting infielders in Cincinnati, it will be interesting to see if Newman returns to the lineup.

With Kevin Newman out, one Reds player has his eyes set on a return

While Kevin Newman moves to the IL, one Cincinnati Reds player wants to come off of it. Outfielder Jake Fraley has been sidelined since August 4 with a stress fracture in his toe.

He underwent an MRI on Friday, which showed faster healing than expected. He was seen out on the field practicing on Saturday, which is a great sign.

Fraley will need surgery, but that can be pushed to the off-season. He will push through the pain to be with his team. Fraley wants to help them make a postseason appearance.

Through 92 games, Fraley hit .263/.346/.467 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs. This is definitely a bat the Reds want back in their lineup.

Cincinnati will look to take the series from the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. They won the first game on Friday by a score of 1-0 on a walk-off blast off the bat of Christian Encarnacion-Strand.