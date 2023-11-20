Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has twice led the league in stolen bases, won three Silver Slugger Awards and been selected to four MLB All-Star teams. Despite being a strong right-handed hitter with a broad range, Acuna's defense is often criticized.

Acuna has a strong offensive game but is in the lowest five percent of players in terms of Outs Above Average. Although he is regarded as league average in defensive runs saved, skeptics think his poor defensive play is a result of his limited range and incapacity to judge balls in the outfield.

Speaking on "Foul Territory," free agent Kevin Pillar defended Acuna:

"I think he's a really good defender. Obviously, unbelievable arm, has the ability to slow-play some balls and force guys to take some extra bases.

"I don't fully understand defensive metrics and how they're measured in terms of analytics but from eye tests, he definitely passes my eye test as a guy who is a good defender out there.

"Sitting in the dugout, getting a chance to play beside him, I don't see anything wrong with his game."

Ronald Acuna Jr. wins National League MVP

In the 92-year history of the honor, Ronald Acuna Jr. received unanimous votes to be named the MVP of the National League after a great 2023 season. Acuna defeated Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers to win his first MVP award in the National League.

"NOTHING MORE I COULD ASK FOR 🙏 CON DIOS AMÉN 🙏 #MVP" - ronaldacunajr13

Acuna, a formidable force at the top of the Braves order, easily became the first player to join the 40-70 club by combining an NL-leading 73 stolen bases with 41 home runs.

