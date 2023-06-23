Kevin Sim, son of Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) star Chong Soo Shim didn’t let go of his chance to portray glimpses of his father through his performance at the MLB Draft Combine.

Chong Soo Shim had an impressive career in the KBO, amassing a total of 300 home runs over his 15-year tenure. His remarkable power at the plate earned him the moniker "Hercules", bestowed upon him by a local reporter when he was a mere 20 years old.

During the combine, Sim emerged as a dominant force in hitting, leading the field in various categories. He recorded the highest number of hard hits (15), sweet spots (16), hard hits plus sweet spots (13), and hits over 400 feet (four) during a hitting showcase that took place on the first day of workouts.

Prior to the combine, Sim showcased his skills at the University of San Diego, where he maintained an impressive batting average of .295, along with 25 home runs and 97 RBIs over the course of the past two seasons.

Kevin Sim now has the opportunity of making it to the major leagues and realizing his father’s lifelong dream. Amidst the MLB Draft Combine praises, Sim expressed gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him, in order to help him reach the place where he stands now:

“My dad has been there through everything – my youth career, high school to college. Being able to learn from him and pick his brain and work with him off the field and on the field. I'm super fortunate to have his skill set.” – Kevin Sim said.

Did Kevin Sim’s father ever make it to the MLB?

As a child, Shim nurtured aspirations of playing in the MLB. During the 1990s, he would wake up at around 3 a.m. to catch the only channel broadcasting MLB games. His greatest joy came from watching esteemed players like Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, and Barry Bonds.

Although Shim's own path to the majors was limited to a spring training opportunity with the Miami Marlins, he now finds solace in witnessing his son pursue the very dream he once held dear.

