"Key is to have him very healthy" - Alex Rodriguez optimistic of Yanks handling Juan Soto's injury situation after last year's Aaron Judge's stint

Juan Soto has been sidelined since he left Thursday’s game due to forearm discomfort. On Friday, it was revealed after Soto underwent an MRI that he has left forearm inflammation with no serious damage.

Recently in a "The Michael Kay Show" episode, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez talked about Juan Soto’s injury while also addressing the Bronx Bombers approach for his recovery.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“ I don't want to speculate how long this injury is going to be but they are going to be fine in the long run. The key is not to rush him, the key is to have him very healthy.” (starting at 10:20)

Alex Rodriguez, who himself has a history of injuries, pointed out that the Yankees are better equipped to handle such situations now. Especially Juan Soto, who's been playing a lot of games for the Yankees, deserves a careful approach to his recovery.

In 2023, while playing for the San Diego Padres, Soto played in every single one of the 162 games in the season.

When asked about the team's struggle last year due to Aaron Judge's injury, Rodriguez said that with a balanced lineup this year, the franchise can handle losing a player.

“In many ways in the past, they were just a lone ranger, right? I mean a guy you lose, your best player, and there wasn’t much there to pick up the pieces. I think with this team and this roster, it's a lot more diversified, it has tremendous starting pitching. I think they can withstand a week, 10 days, three days.” (10:11)

On June 3, 2023, at Dodger Stadium, Aaron Judge collided with a closed gate, causing a sprain to his toe, which led to him missing 42 games. At that time, the New York Yankees struggled to fill the gap. Despite his injury, Judge was selected for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Alex Rodriguez believes the Yankees should ink Juan Soto to a long-term contract

Alex Rodriguez strongly believes that the New York Yankees should sign Juan Soto to a long-term contract as soon as possible. Talking about the same at "The Michael Kay Show," he said:

“Don’t let him become a free agent. Make your best offer now, early, and just put your best chips on the table.”

Juan Soto was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2023 by the San Diego Padres. He inked a one-year, $31 million contract with the franchise to avoid salary arbitration.

“ If you prorate that when I played that .318 is more prorated, more like .350-.360. He’s such a unique talent.” Alex Rodriguez added.

Before leaving Thursday’s game, Juan Soto was batting .318 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs in 64 games. In his absence, the New York Yankees have lost two games of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback