  • “Kick rocks if his emotion bothers you” - Yankees’ Fernando Cruz gets support from Justin Verlander’s brother after fan backlash in Yankees 4-3 win

"Kick rocks if his emotion bothers you" - Yankees' Fernando Cruz gets support from Justin Verlander's brother after fan backlash in Yankees 4-3 win

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 02, 2025 07:20 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Yankees' Fernando Cruz gets support from Justin Verlander's brother after fan backlash in Yankees 4-3 win

Justin Verlander's brother, Ben Verlander, completely understands New York Yankees pitcher Fernando Cruz's hyped up celebration during the 4-3 win against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday to level the wildcard series.

After Carlos Rodon departed, the reliever entered a high-pressure situation with the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded and no outs. Cruz induced a flyout to center field, escaping the jam and maintaining the tie. He erupted in a hyped up celebration, which drew negative reactions from some fans.

Addressing them, Ben came out in support of Cruz, writing:

"See a lot of people laughing at Cruz for being this fired up getting out of that 7th inning because of the hard hit final out. He came in with 1st+2nd nobody out in the 7th inning of a playoff game and got out of it Kick rocks if his emotion bothers you."
also-read-trending Trending
Under the comments section, Jason Stewart gave a different perspective and wrote:

"I prefer the good ole days when a middle reliever, who just missed with a pitch and gave up a scorcher to the warning track, would show some humility, thank the stars for how lucky he just got, and walk with his head down into the dugout."
However, Verlander hit back, saying:

"Fortunately we’re long past those days"
Even Yankees manager Aaron Judge gave his opinion on the reaction by Cruz:

"There's a passion that he does his job with and it spilled over a bit tonight. I'm glad it was the end of his evening at that point"

It was a big out since the game ended with a difference of only one run.

Fernando Cruz and Yankees force Game 3 vs Red Sox

The Yankees were down after losing the wildcard opener 3-1, bringing them to the brink of early postseason elimination. However, they turned out well in Game 2, registering a 4-3 win, thanks to several contributions across the board.

Ben Rice hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Aaron Judge came up with an RBI hit in the fifth inning. However, for each hit, the Red Sox had the answer with all three of their RBIs coming out of Trevor Story's bat. Finally, in the eighth inning, the Yankees were saved by Austin Wells, whose RBI hit generated the game-winning run.

Next up, the two sides will meet for a winner-takes-all game to advance into the ALDS round.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

