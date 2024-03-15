"Kid is sure earning that draft pick" - MLB fans in awe as Pirates' Paul Skenes puts on show during Spring Breakout

It's safe to say that the Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the most exciting pitching prospects in years, Paul Skenes. The first-overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Skenes has long been viewed as one of the most electric pitching prospects since Stephen Strasburg was drafted in 2009.

The flamethrower from LSU put all of his skills on display Thursday night during the MLB Spring Breakout game against the Baltimore Orioles. Billed as Paul Skenes vs. Jackson Holliday, the young Pittsburgh Pirates took the advantage early in the game, striking out the star infielder.

During the matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, Skenes showcased all of his skills. The former LSU superstar racked up several pitches in the triple-digits, opening his night with three straight power pitches that clocked in at 101 mph, 101 mph, and 102 mph.

This impressive flamethrowing, as well as his effective use of off-speed pitches has sent MLB fans into a frenzy. It is not only Pittsburgh Pirates fans who have taken to social media to praise the young star, but those watching across the globe.

Some fans have simply said that Paul Skenes is already a superstar who needs to be on the Pirates Opening Day roster. Others have stated that Skenes was pitching like he was trying to establish the fact that he is better than his opponents. This attitude and confidence might aid the young pitcher reach the next level of his career.

Paul Skenes is not expected to be on the Pirates MLB roster to start the year

Although Skenes will not begin the year on the Opening Day roster, the young pitcher has showcased why the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to select him with the first-overall pick. That being said, there are a number of fans who believe that it is unjust that Skenes will open the year at either Double-A or Triple-A.

Even though Skenes might not be on the Opening Day roster, it may not be long before he is promoted to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead of Skenes, the Pirates will use a rotation that will feature the likes of Mitch Keller, Bailey Falter, Marco Gonzales, and Martin Perez.

It will be interesting to see how long the Pittsburgh Pirates will go without Paul Skenes, but until then, fans will have to settle for the dominant performances he is delivering during Spring Training

