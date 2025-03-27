Kike Hernandez drops 1-word reaction to LeBron James trolling Stephen A. Smith

LA Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez enjoyed the banter going on between four-time NBA Champion LeBron James and prominent ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

The feud started three weeks ago when the duo were spotted having an intense conversation on the sidelines of an LA Lakers game regarding the analyst's criticism of LeBron's son Bronny. With both being outspoken about the topic, the Lakers forward took the feud one notch higher on Wednesday.

James posted an old video of Smith where the analyst was seen learning boxing and captioned it:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP"

Hernandez chimed in on the fun, reposting it on his story, writing:

"LMAOOOOO!!"

Hernandez's Instagram story

The video comes after Smith claimed that had LeBron touched him during their heated conversation, he would have "immediately swung." The Lakers forward gave first-hand experience on what that would mean in reality through a hilarious boxing video of Smith.

What's going on between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith?

Stephen A. Smith's criticism seemed to matter to LeBron James as he confronted the "First Take" host during the LA Lakers' 113-109 win over the New York Knicks three weeks ago.

Smith previously aired his thoughts on James's son Bronny, who was picked in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. The ESPN analyst suggested that Bronny was not ready to play in the NBA and that he's in the league only because of his father, during the Jan. 29 episode of "First Take."

This led to a confrontation during the middle of the said game. After the video of the confrontation went viral, Smith took to air and addressed it. He called James "weak" and said the Lakers forward was not mature enough to handle the situation better.

James said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday:

"He’s like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now. It started off with, 'I didn’t want to address it … but since the video came out I feel the need to address it.'"

James continued:

"He completely missed the whole point. The whole point. Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport and criticize players about what they do.

"That is your job to criticize, or to be in a position where if a guy's not performing, you know? That's all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players."

In his defense, Smith said that he never intended to take a slight against Bronny. He only wanted to say that he believes Bronny should develop in the G League.

