Kike Hernandez drops wild NSFW line about Tyler Glasnow's Dodgers performance NLDS win over Phillies

The Dodgers will advance to the National League Championship Series after four nail-biting games against the higher-seeded Phillies. The reigning champions escaped Game 4 of the NLDS thanks to a heroic performance by starter Tyler Glasnow, who finished the contest by surrendering just two hits while striking out eight batters in a six-inning performance. Glasnow's superb display pushed the Dodgers over the line, 2-1, in extras at Chavez Ravine.

For his scintillating display, Glasnow earned the praise of many fans and teammates. One such admirer of his work is teammate Kike Hernandez who proceeded to describe the pitcher's performance with some very strong-sensed words to illustrate the gravity of the victory.

Kike Hernandez with the utmost praise for Tyler Glasnow's performance (@kikehndez/Instagram)

"BIG D*NG/DAWG PERFORMANCE!!!!" - Kike Hernandez

Hernandez's strong words were warranted as Glasnow hanged with the much more in form Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez who himself, had a brilliant display. In what was a duel of premier pitchers, Sanchez surrendered just one run on five base hits with five strikeouts in a 6 1/3 inning outing.

However, it was ultimately the champion that prevailed in the pivotal contest as Mookie Betts' free pass on a bases loaded sitation in the seventh and Hyeseong Kim's hustle via a throwing error walked it off for the Dodgers.

Dodgers advance to NLCS after heartstopping Game 4 against Phillies

With two of the first three games between the Dodgers and Phillies being decided by two runs or less, Game 4 of the NLDS went on the same path with some heartstopping drama that decided the game in the 11th inning.

The game featured a pitching duel between Tyler Glasnow and Cristopher Sanchez with 11 hits being shared across the two squads in 11 innings of play. However, both teams failed to capitalize with a total of 18 combined runners left on base.

It ultimately boiled down in the 11th inning when Hyeseong Kim capitalized on a throwing error by Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Andy Pages stepped up to the plate for the Dodgers. The outfielder managed to hit the ball softly towards Kerkering but the reliever panicked and bobbled it on the pickup. Seeing that Kim was rushing home at the time, Kerkering hastily threw the ball out of the reach of Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. This gave Kim the winning walk-off run and the ticket for the champions to advance to the NLCS.

