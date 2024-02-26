Kike Hernandez Free Agency: Dodgers poised to bring utility player back pending Manuel Margot trade

Kike Hernandez is "close" to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has had two separate stints with the franchise and is nearing another deal to continue this one.

He was a trade acquisition last year on the final year of a contract and has explored all options in free agency. The expectation is that a deal is imminent.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Athletic reporter Fabian Ardaya tweeted:

"Dodgers close to bringing back Kiké Hernández assuming the Manuel Margot deal goes through, sources tell me and Ken Rosenthal."

The structure of the deal for Kike Hernandez is unknown other than the length, as it has not yet been completed. It will be a one-year contract.

The Dodgers have been very active this offseason, and it looks like they're going to fit in just a couple of additional moves even after Spring Training has begun.

Expand Tweet

One thing holding this up is the pending Manuel Margot trade. The outfielder is expected to be shipped to the Minnesota Twins, which would theoretically open up a roster spot for Hernandez.

Margot was acquired as part of the Tyler Glasnow trade with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the offseason. But he never had a spot in the outfield that was already filled with James Outman, Jason Heyward, Teoscar Hernandez and Chris Taylor.

Kike Hernandez back with Dodgers for one season

Kike Hernandez is back with the Dodgers.

Kike Hernandez became a bit of a fan-favorite with the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first stint with the team. He played a lot of positions and could hit well, endearing himself to the fan base that didn't love when he left for the Boston Red Sox.

Regardless, he would eventually return after two and a half seasons in Fenway. The Dodgers acquired him back at last year's deadline, and now they're ensuring that he's in town as they aim for a World Series crown.

They've been the most active team in free agency by far, and that evidently does not end when Spring Training begins. Free agents are still available, and the Dodgers are still making moves.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.