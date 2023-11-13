As the MLB offseason heats up, attention turns to notable free agents, including Dodgers' utility player, Enrique "Kike" Hernandez. Recently, Hernandez, who is set to enter free agency, appeared on the "Foul Territory" podcast, where he discussed his willingness to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This represented a significant shift from his stance in 2020, when he left the Dodgers to sign with the Red Sox.

In 2020, Kike Hernandez was resolute in his decision to not re-sign with the Dodgers. Instead, he was seeking an opportunity to secure an everyday role with a new team. However, his recent comments indicate a shift in perspective.

Hernandez stated:

"I’m definitely more open than I was in ’20. In ’20 it was for sure no, because I was looking for an opportunity to play every day"

The Dodgers, who reacquired Hernandez at the 2023 trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox, saw a rejuvenated player in him. Upon his return, Kike Hernandez displayed renewed energy, significantly contributing to the team in the second half of the season.

Kike Hernandez could prove to be a vital utility player for the Dodgers

The Dodgers will be looking to bolster their roster for the upcoming season after a disappointing loss against the D-backs in the NLDS. They face decisions regarding several in-house players, including Kike Hernandez.

Hernandez's versatility and recent performance make him a valuable asset to retain in the MLB. However, his free-agent appeal might be affected by recent health concerns.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Hernandez underwent double-hernia surgery on October 24. While he is expected to return by early December, this development could decrease his market value.

Over the past two seasons, Hernandez has appeared in 233 games, accumulating 910 plate appearances. However, he has managed a mere.237 batting average. His performance has notably improved since joining the Dodgers, but it remains uncertain whether he can maintain this level of play.

Hernandez's situation clearly illustrates the complexities of offseason roster decisions for teams like the Dodgers. While his experience and versatility are undeniable assets, his recent surgery and performance will be key factors in the Dodgers' decision-making process.