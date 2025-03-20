Kike Hernandez reflects on cherished 'core memories' with 4-year-old daughter Penélope during Tokyo Series

LA Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez had a wonderful time in Tokyo, in addition to helping the Dodgers win Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday to complete a two-game series sweep.

After going hitless in Game 1, Hernandez bounced back strong in Game 2, going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. The Dodgers won the game 6-3.

After the game, Hernandez appeared in an interview with Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson, where he shared some great memories he and his family had on the trip. Hernandez brought his 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, and wife, Mariana Vicente, along to Tokyo.

Hernandez said he enjoyed watching his daughter see snow for the first time.

"And then, of course, I came here with my family," Hernandez told Watson. "And for the first time in my daughter's life, she got to see snow this morning. So we got to build some amazing core memories, and this is a trip that I'll never forget."

Kike Hernandez called Tokyo Series trip "a once-in-a-lifetime experience"

Kike Hernandez has been to Japan before, but this trip had special meaning as it was his first time going with his Dodgers teammates, including Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

He called the experience "once-in-a-lifetime."

"It was amazing," Hernandez told Watson. "It was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. It's my second time here, but getting to come here as a Dodger and as Yoshi and Shohei's teammate makes it a little more special."

"And I mean, it wasn’t just an incredible experience on the field, but of course off the field, getting to explore Tokyo a little bit."

In both games, Kike Hernandez was asked to step up and play first base in place of Freddie Freeman. He guarded the base well, finishing both games with no errors.

"I mean, I was supposed to play left, late line shift, but there's nothing new to me," Hernandez said. "I played first base with two exhibition games here. I played the first game a couple of times in spring training. So I feel pretty comfortable at first right now."

Hernandez not only excelled defensively but also made an impact at the plate, securing his first hit and home run in Japan.

"And getting that homer felt amazing. First hit in Japan, first homer in Japan," Hernandez added. "And I'm really looking forward to getting home, getting some rest, and then getting that opening week, which is going to be really special for us."

Now Hernandez and the Dodgers will prepare for their upcoming challenge against the Detroit Tigers in their March 27 home opener.

