Kike Hernandez’s hilarious ice hockey commentary catches Justin Turner’s attention for advice

Free agent utility player Kike Hernandez was in the house for a Utah Hockey Club game at the Delta Center. Hernandez caught the action between the Hockey Club and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

During the game, Kike Hernandez was captured discussing the game. More specifically, Hernandez showed his relative lack of familiarity with hockey, asking questions and making comments about the action on the ice.

Here’s a look at the hilarious commentary by the former Los Angeles Dodgers player:

Kike Hernandez said in the video:

“I’m the wrong guy to ask hockey questions.”

Perhaps he might not be the savviest guy to ask questions about hockey, but he showed his enjoyment for the game.

Hernandez’s antics caught the attention of former teammate Justin Turner, and the two stars had a funny exchange on IG. Here’s a look at the social media conversation:

Justin Turner’s advice to Kike Hernandez was priceless. The next time Hernandez goes to a hockey game, he will surely take this former teammate’s advice to heart.

With the NHL season in full swing and spring training a couple of weeks away, Hernandez could get a chance to catch a few more hockey games.

Kike Hernandez’s time with the Los Angeles Dodgers may be over

An article published in Sports Illustrated on Feb. 1 cited ESPN insider David Schoenfield saying that Hernandez’s time with the Los Angeles Dodgers may be over.

Here’s what Schoefield said:

"Hernandez had some nice moments for the Dodgers in the postseason, but his OPS+ over the past three seasons is just 78, and their signing of Hyeseong Kim pushes him out of L.A."

Hernandez is a versatile player who can cover infield and outfield positions. However, the various signings this offseason cast doubt on where Hernandez could fit into the Dodgers lineup. He might not be able to have a regular role, potentially playing the role of super utilityman.

However, ESPN’s Buster Olney believes that the Dodgers need Hernandez given the need for energy throughout the marathonic MLB season. Here’s a look at what Olney told Dodger Nation’s Doug McKain:

“To have personalities that bring energy to the park like Kiké, that’s incredibly important.”

Hernandez’s energy and intensity were key factors in the Dodgers’ World Series run this past season. While Hernandez may not be a statistical powerhouse, the intangibles he brings to the lineup are highly useful in helping his team get over the proverbial hump.

With mixed reports about Hernanez returning to Los Angeles for the upcoming season, it may seem like it’s only a matter of time before Hernanez makes a choice about where he will play in 2025.

