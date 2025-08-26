Kike Hernandez's sister Loren makes a splash in floral bikini with boyfriend during dreamy tropical getaway

Los Angeles Dodgers utility star Kike Hernandez is set to return to action for the defending World Series champions after spending more than a month on the sidelines due to an elbow injury.While Kike has been recuperating from the injury he suffered in July, his sister Loren Hernandez is making the most of the summer by enjoying tropical locations in Puerto Rico.In her latest Instagram post on Monday, Loren shared snippets from her time in Cayo Caracoles, offshore from La Parguera in Lajas, Puerto Rico. She donned a floral bikini in one of the pictures from her carousel post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLoren shared a close-up image from her Instagram post in her story, captioning it with sun emojis.(Image source - Instagram)Loren Hernandez is an athlete like his brother as she represents the Manhattanville University's volleyball team. While Kike had a memorable 2024 season, winning his second World Series ring with the Dodgers, Loren had a career-best year for Manhattanville.She was named the Skyline Conference Player of the Year and the Skyline Conference Championship Most Outstanding Player, along with making the Skyline All-Conference First Team for the second consecutive year.Kike celebrated Loren's accolade in an Instagram post in November. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer accolades came on the back of a historic season as she started 27 matches and posted 390 kills, the second-highest total in a season in program history.Loren Hernandez celebrated her brother Kike's World Series triumphLoren Hernandez is one of the biggest supporter of the Dodgers utility star and when Kike won his second World Series with the NL West franchise last season, Loren was there to embrace her brother along with their younger sister, Momo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the Dodgers involved in an intense race for the division with fierce rivals the San Diego Padres, the return of Kike Hernandez is a much-needed boost for the team.The two-time World Series winner was activated from the injured list on Monday ahead of the Dodgers' series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers sent infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment to make room for Hernandez on the roster.