Kike Hernandez's wife Mariana shares honest reason for skipping Dodgers’ wives photo ops during NLCS

Kike Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers arrived in Toronto with the hopes of winning consecutive World Series. The utility man has his wife, Mariana, supporting him throughout the journey of the high-stakes postseason. Although fans noticed the Dodgers' wife was missing from a key place.Mariana Vicente took to Instagram on Wednesday night to interact with her 132k followers in an online &quot;Ask Me Anything&quot;. A question directed towards her was regarding her absence from the Dodgers' WAGs National League Championship Series collective pictures.Mariana offered a relatable explanation for her absence in the traditional group pictures of the Dodgers' Wives and Girlfriends during the NLCS. She has been doing the balancing act of being a mother while attending the emotionally demanding October baseball.&quot;Because I'm either late and miss them, or I'm running around following Penelope on the field. I haven't had family or extra help at the games yet,&quot; she captioned.Mariana Vicente's Instagram Story featuring her AMA response (Source: Instagram @marianavicente)Maraina Vicente and Kike Hernandez have been married since 2018. The Dodgers player noticed the former Miss Puerto Rico on the big screen during her appearance in the movie Hob Tub Machine 2 and was immediately smitten. They welcomed their firstborn, Penelope, into their lives in 2021. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mariana couldn't celebrate her motherhood to her fullest. Things have been totally different for the acclaimed actress when they announced her second pregnancy in August this year.On Tuesday, Mariana posted pictures from her latest maternity photoshoot. The 36-year-old donned a brown dress that stood out in the backdrop of a beachside atmosphere. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMariana Vicente opens up about the Hernandez's offseason plansA fan quizzed Mariana about how the family is looking to spend their offseason after a long postseason. Vicente responded with their plans, stating that they were headed for vacation stints, while also looking to gear up for their new family member.&quot;We have a couple of trips. Then probably (hopefully) rest and enjoy the holidays home. I'll also have a lot baby prep to catch up with,&quot; she wrote.Mariana Vicente's Instagram Story featuring her AMA (Source: Instagram @marianavicente)Kike Hernandez hopes to get four more wins with his team. It would be his third World Series ring in the last six seasons. He had also appeared in the 2017 and 2018 Fall Classics.