  • Kike Hernandez’s wife, Mariana, speaks out on children's safety in wake of recent school shootings in Minneapolis

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 29, 2025 10:30 GMT
Kike Hernandez&rsquo;s wife Mariana speaks out on children
Kike Hernandez’s wife Mariana speaks out on children's safety in wake of recent school shootings in Minneapolis. Credit: Mariana/Instagram

Following the tragic mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis earlier this week, Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana, expressed concerns about children's safety.

Mariana and Hernandez share a daughter, Penelope, who was born on Jan. 15, 2021. On Thursday, Mariana said that rather than falling victim to such tragic shootings, it's better to continue homeschooling her four-year-old daughter.

She also opened a discussion forum on social media where she asked if parents feel scared sending their children to school

"These continued school shootings are really making me want to continue home schooling. How is everyone feeling?" she wrote.
Her post was accompanied by a photo where she was seen teaching her daughter the spelling of her own name.

Mariana&#039;s Instagram story
Mariana's Instagram story

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old shooter entered a church and, through the window, opened fire at the Mass gathered at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 17 others. Fourteen of those wounded were students. Authorities later confirmed that the shooter died by suicide.

The incident has sparked concerns around gun violence and school safety in the nation.

Mariana Vicente celebrates Kike Hernandez's birthday with a heartfelt video

On Sunday, with Kike Hernandez turning 34, his wife, Mariana Vicente, prepared a special video on Instagram where she captured Hernandez's candid moments with his daughter, Penelope. She also included Hernandez's playful antics in the clubhouse.

Attached with the video was a heartfelt caption, where Mariana called Hernandez her "co-pilot," writing:

"Sorry internet, I don’t have any normal videos of us. Happy birthday to my one and only! I love you Co-pilot! May you last me many more to keep dancing and clowning until old people. 👴🏻💖 👴🏻 @kikehndez"
Hernandez and Mariana are expecting their second child and have already nicknamed him "Kikito."

"KIKITO coming soon! 🩵 #2026," the post was captioned.

Kike Hernandez and hs wife are doting parents to a daughter, Penélope Isabel, born in January 2021.

Edited by Bhargav
