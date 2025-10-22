Kike Hernandez’s wife Mariana Vicente stuns in gorgeous beachside photoshoot in black netted gown

Kike Hernandez is headed to his fifth World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays. While he takes the field to win his third ring, he will get the support of his wife, Mariana Vicente, who is taking the spotlight elsewhere.On Instagram, Vicente posted stunning pictures of herself on Friday, beachside as part of her maternity shoots. In August this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child, a baby boy. Since then, Vicente had set social media ablaze with trading bright lights of the Dodger Stadium for serene beach landscapes.In her latest post, Mariana wore an ethereal-looking black gown with netted portions around her baby bump. The first picture was a monochromatic portrait of her sitting on a boulder with her hair being swept away by the gushing winds. The second picture dropped her black gown against the contrasting beachside rugged landscape. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVicente and Kike are already parents to Penelope, their daughter, born in 2021. However, her second pregnancy is in striking contrast to when the pair welcomed their firstborn, as it was marred by COVID-19 related restrictions. The Puerto Rican actress had lamented the missed opportunity; however, she was glad to have enjoyed her first-ever baby shower when the Dodgers' wives and girlfriends had celebrated her motherhood.Kike and Mariana started dating a decade ago, in 2015. He noticed her in the movie Hob Tub Machine 2 and was immediately struck by her beauty. Three years later, they tied the knot on December 8. Mariana Vicente's post latest in line of must-see beachside maternity shootsAs a fashion icon and influencer, Mariana Vicente's beachside maternity photoshoot resonates with the strong message of embracing Mother Nature. The first pictures posted on her Instagram on September 13 saw her posing in front of a setting sun as ocean waves crashed behind her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second in the series was posted on October 1, where she went with a casual pullover with a bucket hat, and white shorts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans will surely expect more from her as she continues to set the bar with her fashion. Her partner, meanwhile, will look to bring more joy to the Hernandez as he gets ready to play a crucial role if the Dodgers are to clinch the Fall Classic and become repeat winners.