  • Kike Hernandez’s wife Mariana Vicente stuns in gorgeous beachside photoshoot in black netted gown

Kike Hernandez's wife Mariana Vicente stuns in gorgeous beachside photoshoot in black netted gown

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:37 GMT
Tampa Bays Rays vs. Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
Kike Hernandez and wife Mariana are expecting their second child (Source: Getty Images)

Kike Hernandez is headed to his fifth World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays. While he takes the field to win his third ring, he will get the support of his wife, Mariana Vicente, who is taking the spotlight elsewhere.

On Instagram, Vicente posted stunning pictures of herself on Friday, beachside as part of her maternity shoots. In August this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child, a baby boy. Since then, Vicente had set social media ablaze with trading bright lights of the Dodger Stadium for serene beach landscapes.

In her latest post, Mariana wore an ethereal-looking black gown with netted portions around her baby bump. The first picture was a monochromatic portrait of her sitting on a boulder with her hair being swept away by the gushing winds. The second picture dropped her black gown against the contrasting beachside rugged landscape.

Vicente and Kike are already parents to Penelope, their daughter, born in 2021. However, her second pregnancy is in striking contrast to when the pair welcomed their firstborn, as it was marred by COVID-19 related restrictions.

The Puerto Rican actress had lamented the missed opportunity; however, she was glad to have enjoyed her first-ever baby shower when the Dodgers' wives and girlfriends had celebrated her motherhood.

Kike and Mariana started dating a decade ago, in 2015. He noticed her in the movie Hob Tub Machine 2 and was immediately struck by her beauty. Three years later, they tied the knot on December 8.

Mariana Vicente's post latest in line of must-see beachside maternity shoots

As a fashion icon and influencer, Mariana Vicente's beachside maternity photoshoot resonates with the strong message of embracing Mother Nature. The first pictures posted on her Instagram on September 13 saw her posing in front of a setting sun as ocean waves crashed behind her.

The second in the series was posted on October 1, where she went with a casual pullover with a bucket hat, and white shorts.

Fans will surely expect more from her as she continues to set the bar with her fashion. Her partner, meanwhile, will look to bring more joy to the Hernandez as he gets ready to play a crucial role if the Dodgers are to clinch the Fall Classic and become repeat winners.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

