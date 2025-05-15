Kike Hernandez sends 4-word message to Mookie Betts after Dodgers' hard-fought win over Athletics

Mookie Betts helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-3 victory over the Athletics with clutch hit in the eighth inning, prompting a reaction from teammate Kike Hernandez on social media. After losing the first game of the series 11-1, the Dodgers rallied back to record a hard-fought win in the second game to tie the series on Wednesday.

The Dodgers took an early lead in the game thanks to home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages in the first two innings. However, the Athletics fought back to go ahead with hits from Tyler Soderstrom and Miguel Andujar. Both teams then went back and forth, with Hyeseong Kim hitting his first MLB home run and Miguel Rojas with a pinch-hit RBI double.

Come the eighth inning, Mookie Betts hit a two-run RBI double to give the Dodgers some insurance before Max Muncy's three-run homer took the game away from the Athletics. After the game, Kike hernandez sent a four-word reaction to Betts' hit through Instagram, writing:

"Fire me up Mook!"

Kike Hernandez's story on Mookie Betts

The Dodgers went back to the top of the NL West table following Wednesday's win over the Athletics and will now be looking to secure the series on Thursday.

In a slow season compared to his usual high standards, Mookie Betts is currently hitting a .265 average with 6 home runs and 27 RBIs this season. Despite some struggles along the way, the Dodgers are on pace for the playoffs.

Watch: Mookie Betts' son Kaj throws out the first pitch during his father's bobblehead night

It was Mookie Betts bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed the Athletics for a three-game series at home. The ceremonial first pitch of the night was thrown out by Betts' 2-year-old son Kaj, which won hearts across the country.

Betts has two children wife wife Brianna Hammonds, a 6-year-old daughter named Kynlee and a 2-year-old son named Kaj.

Throwing out the first pitch for the first time in his life, the toddler first made a sprint towards right field before he was brought back to the mound by his mother to throw that first pitch.

The adorable moment ahead of the game won hearts across the country and further endeared fans to Betts and his family.

