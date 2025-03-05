Kike Hernandez sends 4-word message to Roki Sasaki after Dodgers rookie’s impressive Spring Training debut vs Reds

LA Dodgers international signing Roki Sasaki created a lot of buzz this offseason before he declared his destination. Touted as one of the best pitchers across the continent, Sasaki finally gave a glimpse of what's to come after he made his way to the mound for his spring training debut against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Sasaki was lights out in his first start, throwing three innings for two hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts. He came in relief after Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw four innings for two earned runs and three strikeouts previously. The Dodgers won the game 4-2, thanks to a home run from Mookie Betts.

Infielder Kike Hernandez wasted no time showing his support for Sasaki after the Japanese pitching sensation made his much-anticipated Spring Training debut. Hernandez took to Instagram to post a simple message:

"@rokisasaki did a great job!" (translated to English).

Hernandez's Instagram story

It was an electric outing from Roki Sasaki as he showcased his electric stuff, flashing high-velocity fastballs (average 97 mph, fastest 99.3 mph) and sharp breaking pitches (85.8 mph on his splitter and 83.3 mph on his slider).

While it was only a Spring Training outing, Sasaki’s performance reaffirmed why he was such a prized acquisition for the Dodgers.

Dodgers manager on Roki Sasaki before his start

Roki Sasaki came out as advertised. After turning heads with his 99 mph fastball, it didn't take long for him to propel in the odds of many MLB awards already including Rookie of the Year and even Cy Young.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sasaki isn't close to the finished product yet.

"I think on the spectrum of finished product, it’s not even close," manager Dave Roberts said before the game. "And that just more speaks to his upside, his projection. That’s kind of what everyone knows. But I still think his floor, being a really good Major League starter with the talent, is obviously high."

However, with what everyone saw, Sasaki already looks like a big pitching threat for opponents. The Dodgers will likely have him pitching in the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 or March 19.

