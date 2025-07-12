Kiké Hernández surprises Mookie Betts with beer-fueled night and custom bowling alley 

Kike Hernandez and Mookie Betts are teammates with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both have several off-field passions they regularly follow, and bowling is one of them. Especially Betts, who has bowled more than 300 perfect games.

To test Betts' skills in the bowling alley, Hernandez teamed up with Corona USA for a full-on bowling showdown. MLB posted a video about this partnership with Corona on social media, along with a video on how it all transpired.

It starts with Hernandez calling up Betts one fine morning when he was in the middle of his exercise routine.

"Yo. Mookie, what you doing? Take a break from that. I got something for you," Hernandez said in the video.

The video then takes the viewers to the bowling alley set up by Hernandez for the showdown against Betts, alongside Corona beer bottles.

"Dude, my guy. You know you love bowling, so I created our own little playa. Let's play for some Coronas," Hernandez added.

The two went against each other, both showing their bowling prowess.

Mookie Betts and Kike Hernandez praise each other while bowling

While at it, as seen in the commercial, Betts spoke about Hernandez's fun-loving personality.

"I remember Kike, one of the first people that I talked to," Betts said. "You know, his personality is one that everybody pretty much likes ... Nobody's going to understand me better than Kike or the people that we play ball with in baseball, something else, because it creates these bonds."

Simultaneously, Hernandez also spoke about the multi-talented Betts.

"I haven't seen a single thing that Mookie's not great at. That feeling of getting that big hit, that would be the best way for me to describe baseball," Hernandez said.

Finally, as expected, Betts won the bowling showdown while having a good time with the Dodgers' utility man.

As for the baseball season, both are locked in to help the Dodgers defend their World Series title this year. Betts is hitting .249 along with 11 home runs, six stolen bases and 45 RBIs. Meanwhile, Hernandez has failed to impress as much, hitting .195 with eight home runs.

