  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Kike Hernandez takes romantic stroll with wife Mariana Vicente as he makes most of offseason

Kike Hernandez takes romantic stroll with wife Mariana Vicente as he makes most of offseason

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jan 30, 2025 21:38 GMT
Kike Hernandez takes romantic stroll with wife Mariana Vicente as he makes most of offseason
Kike Hernandez takes romantic stroll with wife Mariana Vicente as he makes most of offseason

Kike Hernandez is living his best life. He is coming off a season where he won his second World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers and enjoying his time with his friends and family.

While players are set to head to camp in a few weeks, the utility man is making the most of his limited time. He was spotted taking in Thursday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Utah Hockey Club.

also-read-trending Trending

He took in the action with his wife, Mariana Vincente, and some friends. The couple took a romantic stroll in Utah, taking in the breathtaking landscape as mountains surround the area.

"Welcoming friends to Utah"
Kike Hernandez Instagram
Kike Hernandez Instagram
Kike Hernandez Instagram
Kike Hernandez Instagram

The couple had a great time, and the hockey game was an added treat. It was a close one, but the Penguins were able to take down Utah in what had to be decided in overtime.

Will Kike Hernandez return to the Dodgers in 2025?

Los Angeles Dodgers - K. Hernandez (Photo via IMAGN)
Los Angeles Dodgers - K. Hernandez (Photo via IMAGN)

Following the end of the 2024 season, Kike Hernandez's contract with the Dodgers expired. He entered the offseason as a free agent, and he still has yet to sign a contract for the 2025 season.

He would love to return to L.A. but that has still yet to be decided. The team's beat writer Bill Plunkett has not heard much in terms of a deal getting done between the two sides, via Dodgers Territory.

I am not hearing his name from the Dodgers at all. So, take that to mean whatever you want" said Plunkett.

With camp looming, there is not too much time left to reach a deal before workouts start. So, there is no telling where Hernandez may play. The two-time World Series winner's time in L.A. may be over.

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी