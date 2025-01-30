Kike Hernandez takes romantic stroll with wife Mariana Vicente as he makes most of offseason

Kike Hernandez is living his best life. He is coming off a season where he won his second World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers and enjoying his time with his friends and family.

While players are set to head to camp in a few weeks, the utility man is making the most of his limited time. He was spotted taking in Thursday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Utah Hockey Club.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He took in the action with his wife, Mariana Vincente, and some friends. The couple took a romantic stroll in Utah, taking in the breathtaking landscape as mountains surround the area.

"Welcoming friends to Utah"

Kike Hernandez Instagram

Kike Hernandez Instagram

The couple had a great time, and the hockey game was an added treat. It was a close one, but the Penguins were able to take down Utah in what had to be decided in overtime.

Will Kike Hernandez return to the Dodgers in 2025?

Los Angeles Dodgers - K. Hernandez (Photo via IMAGN)

Following the end of the 2024 season, Kike Hernandez's contract with the Dodgers expired. He entered the offseason as a free agent, and he still has yet to sign a contract for the 2025 season.

He would love to return to L.A. but that has still yet to be decided. The team's beat writer Bill Plunkett has not heard much in terms of a deal getting done between the two sides, via Dodgers Territory.

I am not hearing his name from the Dodgers at all. So, take that to mean whatever you want" said Plunkett.

Expand Tweet

With camp looming, there is not too much time left to reach a deal before workouts start. So, there is no telling where Hernandez may play. The two-time World Series winner's time in L.A. may be over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback