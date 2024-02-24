Kike Hernandez Update: Former Dodgers World Series winner expected to sign soon amid widespread interest, per MLB insider

Kike Hernandez is generating buzz as he is expected to announce his next destination by "Sunday or Monday," according to sources close to analyst Mark Feinsand.

Hernandez became a fan favorite during his stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving an indelible mark with historic moments like a three-homer game in a critical postseason game.

After briefly playing for the Boston Red Sox, Hernandez returned to the Dodgers last year with hopes of helping them win another World Series title. However, the team is dealing with roster limitations, so his return is unclear.

Which teams could Kike Hernandez sign for?

1 - A return to the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Hernandez’s return to the Los Angeles Dodgers is unlikely, as the team faces a crowded outfield and a tight battle at shortstop. With new players like Teoscar Hernandez and Manuel Margot, it does not look like Kike will be back in Dodger blue anytime soon.

2 - Minnesota Twins:

The Minnesota Twins are attempting to strengthen their squad after completing several deals, including trading second baseman Jorge Polanco. The Twins have also been reportedly interested in Hernandez due to their financial freedom following the Polanco trade. The Twins’ roster is currently at full capacity, but they may need to create room for Hernandez, resulting in a roster crunch.

3 - Los Angeles Angels:

The Los Angeles Angels are also interested in acquiring Kike Hernandez and could be in the running to sign the veteran. His ability to play multiple positions and his power-hitting make him a good choice, especially as a backdrop for third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Hernandez’s 2023 MLB season had its ups and downs, and both his offense and defense had problems. Following a mid-season trade back to the Dodgers, his offensive play improved, giving fans more faith in his ability to help a contending team.

Hernandez’s free-agency position is still unclear, even with the "Sunday or Monday" deadline approaching. Could he return to the Dodgers, join a new team, or possibly sign with the Angels or Twins?

