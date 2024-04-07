"Killing it with the glove and bat" - Yankees fans fired up after Oswaldo Cabrera's web-gem play at third base

New York Yankees slugger Oswaldo Cabrera has had a fantastic start to the season. Heading into the Saturday matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays, he was hitting .346/.393/.615 with a double, two home runs, and seven RBIs.

While he has been hot at the plate, Cabrera wanted to show off his glove. In the second inning, he made a slick backhanded play at third base, stealing a hit away from Brian Serven.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cabrera showed off his range and his strong arm on that play. The ball took him into foul territory, making the throw even longer than it had to be. But, Cabrera had more than enough on it to beat Serven by a few steps.

Yankees fans are more than impressed with Oswaldo Cabrera and how he has handled himself early into the new season. Third base has been a position that has given the team fits in years past, now they have somebody that has stepped up.

"Killing it with the glove and bat love it" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Inject this into my veins!" - another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"what a play!" - another fan posted.

If Cabrera were to let that ball go through, that would be a run for the Blue Jays. They had a runner on second base who likely would have made the turn. Not only was it a good play, but he also saved a potential run from scoring.

"He's gotta be the every day guy at 3rd. Refreshing to a good bat and glove there" - said another.

"Made that look easy" - said another.

Cabrera alongside the rest of the core has been a reason why the Yanks have looked so good to start the season, Hopefully, they can keep that up and rise to the occasion.

Oswaldo Cabrera and the Yankees look focused on starting the year on the right foot

New York Yankees - Oswaldo Cabrera (Image via Getty)

Going into Saturday, the Yankees were 6-2. The team has looked great outside of their Friday loss to Toronto where they were shutout in their home opener. Besides that, there has not been much to be frustrated by.

The offense is in good hands between Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton. All three have two home runs each on the season. And you also cannot forget about Juan Soto and his emergence.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.