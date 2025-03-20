Kim Kardashian adds Shohei Ohtani’s limited edition jersey to her collection

For the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs two-game series in Tokyo, Japan, the teams collaborated with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Businesswoman and model Kim Kardashian shared her latest acquisition from the Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection.

Through Murakami’s art, the league aimed to offer fans items that blend baseball heritage with Japanese culture. The limited-edition collection launched on March 7, and Kim Kardashian is among the fans who have snagged pieces from the collaboration.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a picture of a jersey from the collection:

She ordered a Shohei Ohtani No. 17 jersey featuring Takashi Murakami’s artwork. The Dodgers jerseys from the collection feature pink flowers and petals, while the Chicago Cubs’ versions include smiling sunflowers with red and blue petals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the Tokyo Series with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. In Wednesday’s series finale, the Dodgers swept the Cubs with a 6-3 victory. The Dodgers players and their families arrived in Tokyo on Thursday and spent their free time exploring the city, enjoying local delicacies, and making the most of their trip.

Speaking about his teammates enjoying their time in his home country, Shohei Ohtani said (via AP News):

“I’m happy that my teammates got to experience Japan on and off the field, but most importantly coming away with two wins is something really huge for us. I’m glad we’re going to head back to the U.S. on a good note.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opened up about Shohei Ohtani’s stellar performance in front of his home country crowd

Shohei Ohtani delivered a standout performance in the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tokyo Series success, playing at the Tokyo Dome in front of his home-country crowd.

Discussing Ohtani’s impact, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via AP News):

“I know Shohei puts his pants on like we all do — one leg at a time. But if there’s ever a superhero, I think Shohei just seems like a superstar. In the biggest of games, the biggest of moments, he always seems to deliver.”

On Tuesday, Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, while on Wednesday, he recorded a home run, his first of the season, one RBI and drew two walks.

