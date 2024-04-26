"Kind of the most fun part" - Oakland Athletics pitcher Ross Stripling chimes in on league removing nicknames on jerseys for Players Weekend

On Thursday, the league announced they will bring back Players Weekend for the 2024 season. The event takes place Aug 16-18 and will celebrate the dedicated players who make the game what it is,

The last event took place in 2019 and was a huge success for the three seasons it ran for. Players had nicknames on the back of their jerseys, wore creative uniforms, and the league relaxed their rules on custom bats and on-field apparel.

Unfortunately, nicknames will not return this season, leaving fans and players devastated. Oakland Athletics pitcher Ross Stripling appeared on a recent episode of Foul Territory TV to give his thoughts on the change.

"I'm sure the guys in the locker room are talking about it right now. I wish I got their opinions and could bring it to you guys, but my guess is we are all saying, 'Where are the names?'" - stated Stripling.

Stripling is not pleased to hear nicknames are out. Not only was it a hit with the fans, but the players loved it too. It allowed them to express themselves and have fun with the fans.

"Kind of the most fun part that I remember about those two years" - stated Stripling.

Despite the nickname change, there are still tons of things to get excited about with this year's Players Weekend. It will be an event that baseball fans will not want to miss.

What will this year's Players Weekend look like?

During this year's Players Weekend, the league is focusing on three themes for each day. Friday focuses on fun, Saturday focuses on causes, and Sunday focuses on appreciation.

For Friday, fun aspects of players' personalities will be highlighted, alongside friendships and off-field interests. Saturday will dig deeper into players' charities and community initiatives. And Sunday will focus on people who helped those in the league get to where they are.

The league will also relax their rules on bats and on-field apparel. Expect to see some creative and fun-looking cleats, headbands, gloves, and bats.

For the nationally televised schedule, the league will feature a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday on FOX. On Sunday, the New York Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers for the 2024 Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA on ESPN.

