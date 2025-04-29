Kirby Yates drops 1-word reaction to Tommy Edman’s 10th-inning walk-off for Dodgers 

LA Dodgers relief pitcher Kirby Yates celebrated teammate Tommy Edman's crucial hit in the series opener against the Miami Marlins at home on Monday night. The game was level at 5-5 till the ninth inning when the Marlins hitters jumped Yates in the 10th inning and he ended up giving one earned run which gave Miami the lead.

But, infielder Edman had other things in mind as he registered a clutch hit in the bottom of the tenth inning which allowed Michael Conforto and Andy Pages to score and thereby win the tie for the incumbent World Champions. Edman made it to second base where he was quickly joined by his teammates as they all celebrated his game-winning walk-off base hit on Monday night.

Veteran pitcher Kirby Yates shared his reaction to Tommy Edman's game-winning hit by dropping a one-word reaction on his social media story.

"Epic!!" yates wrote in the caption of his post on his Instagram story.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @kirbskauai/Instagram)

"TOMMY CALLED GAME."

Tommy Edman has been on the ascendency with the Dodgers this season. He was traded from the Cardinals to the Dodgers in a three-team trade deal last year. Edman proved to be an influential figure for LA during the postseason and also won the NLCS MVP honors.

His performances were subsequently rewarded with a five-year, $74 million contract extension during the offseason. Currently, Tommy Edman alongside, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages and Will Smith are leading the charge on the offense for the defending World Champions.

The LA Dodgers are currently 19-10 for the season and have once again climbed back to the top of the NL West division alongside the San Francisco Giants, who share the same overall record with them.

Dodgers pitcher Kirby Yates celebrates Andy Pages being named NL Player of the Week

Kirby Yates also celebrated teammate Andy Pages being named the NL Player of the Week via another story on Instagram. Pages was amazing in both the series against the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates last week. He had a .650 batting average, with three home runs, six RBIs and 1.900 OPS through five games.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @kirbskauai/Instagram)

After completing the series against the Marlins, the LA Dodgers will hit the road for 10 games, playing three back-to-back series in Atlanta, Miami and Arizona.

