Kiwoom Heroes escape reigning champion KT Wiz Suwon to advance to the final playoff round of the KBO postseason

The Kiwoom Heroes narrowly escaped the defending KBO Korean Series champion KT Wiz Suwon in Game 5 of the KBO step-ladder postseason tilt. The Heroes claimed the 4-3 victory in front of an electric home crowd at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Reigning champions KT Wiz started off the scoring in the series-decider. Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford drove in Bae Jung-dae in the very first inning. Kiwoom responded back in the bottom of the second inning after Jeon Byeong-Woo's triple drove in Yasiel Puig.

Half an inning later, Alford smacked a solo shot that gave Suwon another temporary lead. However, Kiwoom reclaimed it through Song Sung-mun's go-ahead two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth.

The Heroes were gifted a run the following inning after KT Wiz starter and former Texas Rangers pitcher Wes Benjamin threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

KT Wiz scored one more run in the game courtesy of Jang Sung-woo's RBI double. However, this proved to be the last run in the defending champions' 2022 season as Kiwoom closed them out and ended the game 4-3.

LG Twins wait for the Kiwoom Heroes in the final playoff round before KBO Korean Series

The LG Twins will face the Kiwoom Heroes next in the step-ladder KBO postseason format. The club was founded in 1982 and is one of the oldest teams in the league. The Twins have generally found success in recent times with their seventh playoff appearance in the last ten years.

However, it is their capabilities to win titles that have put question marks about the team's reputation and success rate. They have only ever won two Korean Series titles in their 40 years of existence. The LG Twins own the second-longest championship drought in the league at 28 years just behind the Lotte Giants.

Poll : 0 votes