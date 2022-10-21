Reigning KBO Korean Series champion KT Wiz Suwon outguns Kiwoom Heroes; forces sudden-death Game 5

Reigning KBO Korean Series champion KT Wiz Suwon salvaged their title defense quest as they quelled the Kiwoom Heroes in Game 4 of their postseason series. With their come-from-behind 9-6 win, Suwon forced a playoff rubber match against Kiwoom on October 22.

Just like in Game 3, the Heroes opened the scoring in the very first inning. This time, it was courtesy of Lee Jung-ho's RBI double. Kiwoom doubled their lead two innings later when Kim Jun-wan casually ran to home plate after a throwing error from KT Wiz's Oh Yoon-suk.

The reigning KBO Korean Series champions opened their scoring just half an inning later supplied by Kang Baek-ho's first career postseason home run. The onslaught from Suwon continued as they extended their lead to 5-2 by the end of the sixth inning.

While it seemed like they were down and out, the Heroes resurrected and trimmed the lead to one courtesy of an RBI single from Kim Jun-wan and a sac fly from Lee Jun-hoo. KT Wiz, however, had other plans and answered back with three runs half an inning later to put the game away.

Kiwoom tried to make a comeback in the top of the eighth with two runs of their own. However, another throwing error hurt their chances half an inning later as the game ended at 9-6.

KT Wiz Suwon: 2021 KBO Korean Series Champion

Being the youngest club in the KBO League, it didn't take long for KT Wiz Suwon to find success. In 2021, the team won both the regular-season championship and the Korean Series championship.

The squad finished with a 76-59-9 record that was tied with the Samsung Lions. The Lions hosted the tiebreaker game between the two in which the KT Wiz came out on top to claim the top seed.

In the Korean Series, Suwon comfortably dispatched the Doosan Bears 4-0 to claim their first championship as a franchise. They exacted revenge after the Bears eliminated them in the 2020 KBO semi-final playoff round.

Poll : 0 votes