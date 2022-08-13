"Only God knows if I’ll come back here or back to the Big Leagues" - Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Yasiel Puig hopeful for a return to the MLB 

Yasiel Puig was an All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 and is now hoping to make a return to the MLB. Puig is currently playing for the KiWoom Heroes of the KBO (Korean Baseball Organization), but would love to don the Dodgers uniform again soon.

Puig spent six seasons with the Dodgers before joining the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians in 2019. That was the last time he played in the MLB. His inability to sign with a team in 2020 did not stem from his on-the-field play. With a batting average of .267 and 24 homers in 2019, he would have been an asset to almost any team.

The New York Post reported on Yasiel Puig's interest in making an MLB return via Twitter. His comments can be found in the article linked in the tweet.

"Only God knows if I’ll come back here or back to the Big Leagues" - Yasiel Puig

The likely reason why Puig was not signed during the 2021 offseason stems from allegations of sexual assault from 2017. These allegations are obviously troubling to MLB teams who may have had an interest in signing him. Puig reached confidential settlements with two different women who accused him of the assault in 2017.

John Barr of ESPN reported why these allegations prevented Puig from signing with a team for the 2021 season.

"Yasiel Puig remains without a job this spring training and one front office source told ESPN that the disturbing sexual assault allegations he faces in a federal civil lawsuit are at least part of the reason" - John Barr

Now that time has passed, Puig is hoping to show that he has changed and can contribute to any team. Though the only team he wants to play for is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers stacked roster will make it difficult for Yasiel Puig to play there

League Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five

At his best, Puig is a good player who is capable of greatness. However, the team he now wants to return to may not have space for him. With a star studded lineup, they may not have room for a has-been.

However, Puig is still a capable offensive player, as this monster home run from August 8 in the KBO proves.

"This is what crushing a ball 461 feet at 108 mph exit velo looks like" - Lisette Carnet

Yasiel Puig was a fan favorite during his time in Los Angeles. This highlight package from YouTube shows why he was so beloved as a player.

Puig hopes to make a triumphant return to the MLB next season, but only time will tell if his wish comes true.

