Yasiel Puig's 4-RBI night powers the Kiwoom Heroes against KT Wiz Suwon in the KBO postseason

Former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig's bat went online in Game 3 of the KBO postseason matchup between his Kiwoom Heroes and KT Wiz Suwon. Puig finished the game with four RBIs and a three-run home run to his name.

The Heroes overwhelmed KT Wiz 9-2 on the road at the Suwon Baseball Stadium in South Korea. It was a bounce-back win after KT Wiz won Game 2 of the series on Kiwoom's home turf. The win gave Kiwoom a 2-1 lead and pushed reigning KBO Korean Series champion KT Wiz to the brink of elimination.

Navasota, Texas-native Tyler Eppler was superb in his start for the Kiwoom Heroes. The 29-year-old finished his five innings of work having given up an unearned run on six base hits with five strikeouts. His opposite number Ko Young-pyo, meanwhile, was bombarded with five runs in two 1/3 innings of work.

At the plate, Yasiel Puig opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with a three-run blast. The Heroes added two more to stretch the scoreline to 5-0. Puig then latched on an RBI single in the third inning before KT Wiz scored their first run of the game half an inning later.

Kiwoom continued to add to their lead before KT Wiz scored a consolation run in the ninth inning, ending the game at 9-2. Game 4 of the series is scheduled for October 20 (Korea time) as KT Wiz fight to keep their title defense hopes alive on their home turf.

Yasiel Puig's KBO League Career

After taking a break from the MLB and a short stint in Mexico, Yasiel Puig had an interesting first season in the KBO. The former All-Star owns an average of .215 with six home runs and 26 RBIs during the regular season.

Puig was also instrumental in Kiwoom's third-place finish in the regular season, two places higher than the team's previous campaign. If they can close out KT Wiz Suwon in their next match, they will face the LG Twins next in the league's step-ladder postseason format.

