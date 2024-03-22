Kodai Senga News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says star pitcher could be throwing next week 

While eagerly waiting for the return of their ace Kodai Senga, the New York Mets fans spent a great week, as their team won four games in a row in the Grapefruit League.

The wait might be over soon as the Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, has hinted at Senga's potential return to the lineup. In an interview with SNY, Mendoza disclosed that Senga's latest medical reports have been positive.

Senga is currently awaiting internal tests before starting his throwing session, which could take place as early as next week.

“He got an MRI two days ago, on Tuesday night, and we had a lot of people look at it yesterday. The results are very, very encouraging,” Mendoza said.

“Inflammation is gone. So, he's pretty much clear from the doctors. Now it's up to our internal testing, making sure that he passes all the power, the shoulder strength, and things like that before he starts a throwing program, which should happen within the next week. Everything is good."

Senga received a PRP injection in his right shoulder last month due to a moderate posterior capsule strain. He was expected to take a three-week break, which would cause him to miss the Opening Day.

However, the Mets have decided to be patient with Senga and focus on his full recovery before his return in the regular season.

Therefore, Senga is unlikely to return before April, and his break might extend beyond that, depending on his fitness and test reports.

The Mets' next-in-line choices to replace Kodai Senga

The New York Mets are starting fresh this season after a disappointing season in 2023. They've made some big changes by hiring David Stearns as the new head of baseball operations and appointing Carlos Mendoza as the new manager.

Despite having financial backing from Steve Cohen, the team decided to focus on a younger and more cost-efficient core rather than a high payroll.

Their new strategy seems to be paying off so far, with a four-game winning streak and a 14-10 record in the Grapefruit League. The rotation is led by Jose Quintana and Luis Severino, with Sean Manaea, Adrian Houser and Tylor Megill expected to step up until Senga returns to the game.

Senga was a key player for the Mets last year, pitching for 166.1 innings with a 2.98 ERA in his 29 starts. He's expected to be a core part of the team's rotations again this year as they continue to preserve resources for the next offseason.

Quintana has been named the Opening Day starter against the Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta on March 28. Until then, the team is focused on continuing their winning streak with a victory over their city rivals, the New York Yankees, on Friday.

