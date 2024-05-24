Kodai Senga News: New York Mets ace to be shut down 3-5 days after experiencing triceps inflammation

The New York Mets will reportedly shut down ace Kodai Senga for the next three to five days as the starting pitcher's MRI revealed triceps inflammation. According to MLB insider Anthony DiComo, the 31-year-old received a cortisone shot. The unfortunate turn of events will extend his absence from the club.

"Kodai Senga news: he is going to be shut down 3-5 days due to triceps inflammation, as revealed by an MRI. He received a cortisone shot. "The good news is it's just inflammation," Carlos Mendoza said." - @AnthonyDiComo

The latest setback is a serious blow to both Kodai Senga and the New York Mets as the team has needed their All-Star on the mound. Senga has yet to pitch a single inning for the club this season after suffering a right shoulder capsule strain early on in Spring Training.

Senga enjoyed a sensational rookie season for the New York Mets last year, posting an impressive 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts over 166.1 innings of work. He was expected to lead the Mets' pitching rotation this season before his shoulder injury resulted in his placement on the 60-day IL.

Entering Friday's action, the New York Mets sit fourth in the NL East with a 21-28 record, 15.0 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies. Although there are a number of reasons why the Mets have struggled this year, having Senga out of the rotation has not helped matters.

Kodai Senga is one of many pitchers suffering severe injuries this season

It remains to be seen when (and if) Senga will return to the New York Mets this season. However, he is far from the only star pitcher currently sidelined with an injury.

One of the major talking points this season has been the seemingly overwhelming amount of pitchers who have sustained injuries early in the campaign.

"Chris Bassitt attributed the recent slew of pitcher injuries to an excessive obsession with velocity" - @TalkinBaseball_

Spencer Strider, Shane Bieber, Eury Perez, Gerrit Cole, and Lucas Giolito are some of the starting pitchers who have sustained severe injuries this season. The number of severe pitching injuries has sparked questions regarding the use of the MLB's pitch clock, emphasis on velocity, and banning of sticky substances. No matter the cause of the injuries, it has been a major storyline in 2024.

