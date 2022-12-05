Kolten Wong traded to the Mariners: How will the two-time Gold Glove winner improve Seattle's chances of winning it all this season?

Kolten Wong will be spending 2023 in a more mild climate as he is set to play for the Seattle Mariners next season. The former Milwaukee Brewers second baseman will look to help make the Mariners contenders next season.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro, per @Ken_Rosenthal The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro, per @Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/HIjZsHkBCO

Kolten Wong was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. His 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 2014 were good enough to help him finish third in Rookie of the Year Award voting that season.

The young Hawaiian has always been touted for his glove. At the position of second base, agility is everything and Wong has never had trouble laying himself out or making an extremely athletic play. This won him a pair of Gold Gloves over the course of his career in 2019 and 2020.

In 2021, after eight seasons in St. Louis, Wong signed a two-year deal worth $18 million with the Milwaukee Brewers, a divisional foe of the Cardinals.

Last year marked a breakout season for Wong. He hit a personal-best 14 home runs and drove in 50 runs. The Brewers won their division, making the playoffs to mark a franchise-best fourth straight postseason appearance.

Steve @MarinersSteve My favorite Kolten Wong highlight. My favorite Kolten Wong highlight. https://t.co/JkxM5EApV0

In December 2022, the Brewers sent Wong to the Seattle Mariners. In return, they will be receiving Jesse Winker, a player thought to be on the to-trade list for the Mariners for some time after a disappointing 2022 season.

The Mariners will seek to increase their defensive viability this offseason. 2022 saw Dylan Moore play 104 games at second base for the Mariners. Apart from a defensive upgrade in Wong, they will welcome his bat. He hit 15 home runs in 2022 compared to Moore's six.

Accompanying Wong in the infield will be a stacked roster. Eugenio Suarez is an agile fielder who can be relied on for 30 home runs per season. With Wong, the Mariners can also expect some defensive reliability.

The 2022 season saw a mixture of Moore and Suarez play defensive musical chairs with infielders Ty France and JP Crawford. All the players repeatedly switched infield positions.

With Kolten Wong, the Seattle Mariners hope to do big things in 2023

Kolten Wong is just another addition the Mariners have picked up so far this offseason. They have also traded for Teoscar Hernandez to add depth to their outfield.

The 2022 season marked the team's first postseason appearance in 21 years, and they will be keen not to let the fans forget that feeling any time soon.

