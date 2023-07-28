In an article, Boston columnist Dan Shaughnessy criticized Boston Red Sox’s third baseman Justin Turner. However, his wife, Kourtney Turner, wasn’t going to let go without a fight.

Kourtney Turner didn’t let go of a chance to mock the columnist. She commented on his latest article and said that she couldn’t manage to read it due to the lack of time as her husband is too old and needs help with picking up something off the ground.

Kourtney Turner @court_with_a_K @LouMerloni @Dan_Shaughnessy Don’t have time to read that, I’m helping my geriatric husband pick up something off the ground.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kourtney Turner wrote on Twitter:

“Don’t have time to read that, I’m helping my geriatric husband pick up something off the ground.”

Turner is 38 years old and is currently playing for the Boston Red Sox. Throughout his career, he has registered a commendable batting average of .288, with a .831 OPS, 174 home runs, and 699 RBIs in 1,460 games.

He has previously represented the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he won a World Series championship in 2020.

How did Justin Turner meet his supportive wife Kourtney Turner?

Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Kourtney Pogue, hold the Commissioners Trophy after the teams 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kourtney and Turner met in 2012 and started dating soon after while he was playing with the New York Mets. The two tied the knot in 2017.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night"

The duo is involved in various charitable work which includes the Justin Turner Foundation, founded by the two of them. The organisation aims to support homeless old people and children fighting with life-threatening diseases. They also support youth baseball organizations.

Kourtney also has a platform called “Holding Kourt” where she raises awareness about these issues and encourages her listeners to be aware.

Justin has been thoroughly recognized for his community endeavours, and has also received the Roberto Clemente Award in 2022.