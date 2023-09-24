Kourtney Turner is the wife of Boston Red Sox star Justin Turner and has been the podcast host of "Holding Kourt" since March 2020. Yesterday, Kourtney Turner attended the runway showdown for the Red Sox Foundation.

After attending the showdown, Kourtney posted several pictures on her Instagram feed. Fans loved the images of Kourtney wearing a leather suit:

Fans flooded the comments with praise:

Kourtney's husband, Justin Turner, is an infielder and designated hitter for the Red Sox. He previously played for the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The pair married in December 2017 at Palmilla's historic chapel, after first meeting in 2012 when Turner was playing for the New York Mets.

A bit more about Kourtney Turner

Kourtney Turner resides in Los Angeles, where she and her husband own a home.

She is highly adaptable and has had a versatile career, having worked as an actor, model, and cheerleader. She is also the director of a charitable foundation and a social media influencer.

Kourtney and Justin founded the Justin Turner Foundation in 2016, and Kourtney has played a vital role in the implementation of the foundation's mission.

They got the idea to start their foundation when they were approached to host a golf tournament to dedicate an entire floor at the Los Angeles Dream Center to homeless veterans.

The foundation supports veterans and children who are struggling with life-altering illnesses and diseases and also various youth baseball organizations.