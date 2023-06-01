Kris Bryant injury update: Health status and expected recovery timeline for Colorado Rockies star

Kris Bryant simply cannot remain healthy. Once seen as one of the best players in the MLB, the Colorado Rockies' third baseman/outfielder has seen his production dip in recent years, which could be tied to his health struggles. Those woes continue, as the 31-year-old has been placed on the IL yet again.

On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL with a left heel bruise. The move was made retroactively to May 31. While a left heel bruise should allow Bryant to have a minimal stint on the IL, the injury is a bit more concerning than it normally would given Bryant's history.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Colorado #Rockies OF Kris Bryant returns to the injured list again. He has hit just 10 homers with 31 RBI since signing his 7-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies two years ago. Colorado #Rockies OF Kris Bryant returns to the injured list again. He has hit just 10 homers with 31 RBI since signing his 7-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies two years ago.

Last season, Bryant appeared in only 42 games for the Rockies as a result of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which makes his current injury concerning. The former National League MVP has only played more than 100 games once in the past four seasons.

A look at Kris Bryant's contract with the Colorado Rockies and how his injuries continue to plague the team

It's been a difficult run with the Colorado Rockies for Bryant after signing a massive seven-year, $182 million contract with the club prior to the 2022 season. His contract will see him paid $27 million every season until becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2027 season.

The contract may be one that the Colorado Rockies may quickly regret as Bryant is not only under contract until the 2028 season, but he also has a full no-trade clause, which makes moving him difficult. If the Rockies were hoping to trade the former Chicago Cubs superstar, he would need to waive his no-trade clause before a trade could be completed.

Ryno @Rockymtnrejects @harding_at_mlb Hey #Rockies @PatrickDLyons investment of 7 yrs in Kris Bryant not aging well as he lands on IL again. Glad we paid for what he accomplished with Cubs. Hoping he gets healthy but contract looks very bad right now after a season and 2 months in Hey #Rockies @harding_at_mlb @PatrickDLyons investment of 7 yrs in Kris Bryant not aging well as he lands on IL again. Glad we paid for what he accomplished with Cubs. Hoping he gets healthy but contract looks very bad right now after a season and 2 months in

Bryant's deal has already aged poorly among fans who are still questioning the plan of the front office. Management elected not to extend Trevor Story or Nolan Arenado but was willing to hand out the massive deal to the oft-injured Bryant.

