Kris Bryant Injury Update: Health status and latest recovery timeline for Rockies star placed on IL again

The Colorado Rockies placed slugger Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 22 with a fractured left finger. In response, the team has recalled Elehuris Montero and Riley Pint.

Bryant was hit in the hand by pitcher Braxton Garrett last Friday. He is no stranger to the IL, especially this season. Bryant was placed on the IL earlier in the year for a bruised heel. He ended up missing a month of action.

Through 65 games this season, Kris Bryant is hitting .251/.338/.379 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs. In his two seasons in Colorado, Bryant has only played in 107 games.

This is not the player Colorado thought they were getting when they signed him in 2022. They will hope he can push through this injury and finish the season on a high note.

Nate @rocktober19 Kris Bryant contract:



2022- $17,000,000 + $1,000,000 sign bonus.



Appeared in 42 games.



2023-$27,000,000 + $1,000,000 sign bonus.



Appeared in 65 games.



Works out to $429,906 per game played thus far.



Still have 5 years $136 million to go.

It is unclear how much time Bryant will miss as he recovers from his fractured finger. Randal Grichuk will likely take over for Bryant while on the 10-day injured list.

The Colorado Rockies could have never expected this from Kris Bryant

New York Yankees v Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies thought they would be getting a player that could stay in the lineup and produce a ton of power at the plate. So far, that has not been the case with Kris Bryant.

Bryant has had his fair share of injuries, but nothing to the extent of this. His absence from the lineup has not helped this team, who hold a 40-60 record. Their playoff hopes are dead as they sit 17.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado can only hope Bryant can get back into the lineup as soon as possible. All of these injuries have been hurting his performance at the plate. He needs to build his confidence back up.

