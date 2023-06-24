Shohei Ohtani gave himself some breathing room at the top of the MLB home run charts with his 25th home run of the season. The victim this time, was Colorado Rockies' pitcher Kyle Freeland.

Many MLB hitters go their whole careers without reaching 25 home runs. Ohtani has achieved the feat in just 75 games.

Freeland had managed the game well and looked to be in control as he entered the fifth inning. He had allowed just two runs to a potent Los Angeles Angels offense. That's when things started to go wrong. With the count at 2-1, Ohtani pulled an 87 mph hit that was way inside 434 feet to right field. Freeland's response was priceless:

"How the f**k did you hit that."

The Rockies pitcher could be heard mouthing the words on camera before the producer cut away.

Three raccoons in a trench coat @MissLea_Jay Shohei Ohtani’s 25th HR off Kyle Freeland and in the replay the cameras cut away from Kyle as he says “How the FUCK did you hit that” Shohei Ohtani’s 25th HR off Kyle Freeland and in the replay the cameras cut away from Kyle as he says “How the FUCK did you hit that” https://t.co/iQYELqLYAV

The lefty pitcher seemed visibly rattled and Mike Trout homered four pitches later to give the Angels a commanding 4-2 lead.

The Rockies recovered and went on to win the game 7-4, providing Freeland with some relief after a difficult outing.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has recorded 25 home runs in 75 games

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels singles against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

Shohei Ohtani is on pace for 52 home runs this season (rounding down). That would shatter his previous career-best of 46 home runs hit in 2021.

Ohtani currently leads the MLB with 25 home runs, two ahead of New York Mets' Pete Alonso and Atlanta Braves Matt Olson.

Patrick Lyons @PatrickDLyons “The pitch that Ohtani hit is a pitch that there’s only one human being on this planet that has any business swinging at that pitch and that’s him.”



~Kyle Freeland on Shohei’s 25th home run this season and 200th as a professional “The pitch that Ohtani hit is a pitch that there’s only one human being on this planet that has any business swinging at that pitch and that’s him.”~Kyle Freeland on Shohei’s 25th home run this season and 200th as a professional https://t.co/uy5fGzmAYv

He currently ranks second in RBIs (59), trailing Rafael Devers and Adolis Garcia by just one RBI.

In fairness to Freeland, it wasn't a bad pitch. It's hard for the Rockies' coaching staff to criticize his pitch choice and location. He just happened to come across one of the greatest hitters of our generation.

