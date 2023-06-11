Kyle Hendricks contract: Breaking down Cubs pitcher's salary details in 2023

Kyle Hendricks has shone brightly as part of the Chicago Cubs rotation. After returning from a long injury layoff, the pitcher has showed signs of his earlier prowess that he commanded when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.

Infact the 33-year-old is the sole player remaining from the illustrious roster that ended the Cubs' title curse in 2016. That year, he also won the ERA title. He's now in the last year of his contract with the team, although a club option, which was initially a vesting option, does exist.

Kyle Hendricks signed a four-year $55 million contract with the franchise in 2019. A vesting option in the contract would have got triggered had the pitcher come in the top three for the Cy Young contention in 2020. That vesting option got transformed into a club option.

He now earns $14 million as base salary. After luxury tax deductions, estimates suggest Hendricks will earn $13,875,000 in 2023. The Cubs hold a $16-million option for 2024 with a $1.5 million buyout. It remains to be seen if the team will exercise their option.

Kyle Hendricks makes epic return to form with one-hitter game against Giants

After a serious injury, a capsular tear in his right shoulder, derailed his 2022 season, Kyle Hendricks had to make a good return to form to continue to be a part of the Cubs rotation. His debut against the New York Mets didn't go according to plan, though, as the team lost 10-1.

He followed up that outing with mediocre performances against the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres. However, Hendrick restored his reputation with an eight innings one-hitter game against the Giants.

Mitch Haniger's two out single in the eigth stopped his path towards the history books. Interestingly, he didn't pitch over the 90 mph mark even once. Hendricks has a 3.09 ERA in 23.1 innings.

